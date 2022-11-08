Bayern Munich Alumni: Sevilla’s Tanguy Nianzou talks why he was initially attracted to — and then had to leave — Bayern Munich

When Tanguy Nianzou made the leap from Paris Saint-Germain, the defender was sure Bayern Munich was the proper next step for his career.

While things did not exactly work out that way, the Frenchman does not regret that decision.

“It’s the project. Bayern’s project convinced me. I understand that people criticized me for this move, but they don’t know the content of the talks with Bayern. It wasn’t about money. I just wanted to progress as a footballer,” Nianzou told L’Equipe (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nianzou said that he was able to refine his game under the coaching of Julian Nagelsmann while in Bavaria.

“He helped me make as few mistakes as possible and stay focused. I used to take many risks. He taught me when to take risks and when not. The most impressive thing about him is the constant pressure. He wanted to make Bayern a steamroller,” said Nianzou.

Even with Nagelsmann’s support, Nianzou knew he needed to move on — and Sevilla was the perfect spot.

“It’s good to progress in training, but you have to play. I haven’t played much in two years. This year is important for me. I made a good choice by joining Sevilla,” said Nianzou.