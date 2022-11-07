 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn says they were destined to draw Paris Saint-Germain

As Troopz would say, “Back again!”

FC Bayern München v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich just can’t get enough of Paris Saint-Germain as the two teams draw each other in the Champions League again. The giants of German and French football are set for a tasty encounter come February and March 2023. For Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn, the stars were lining up for this matchup to happen.

“Facing PSG? I think it’s kind of our destiny (laughs). It’s a great game in perspective - with the best players in the world facing each other. But it’s still far away, it’s hard to say now how the game will be”, Kahn told CANAL+ via Hadrien Grenier (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia)

Kahn also praised the Parisians for having a stacked team in all areas. “PSG has a very balanced team between attack, midfield and defense. They are world-class players, very experienced, but so are we. These are two teams at the top of European football”, Kahn said.

