Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn says they were destined to draw Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich just can’t get enough of Paris Saint-Germain as the two teams draw each other in the Champions League again. The giants of German and French football are set for a tasty encounter come February and March 2023. For Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn, the stars were lining up for this matchup to happen.

“Facing PSG? I think it’s kind of our destiny (laughs). It’s a great game in perspective - with the best players in the world facing each other. But it’s still far away, it’s hard to say now how the game will be”, Kahn told CANAL+ via Hadrien Grenier (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia)

Kahn also praised the Parisians for having a stacked team in all areas. “PSG has a very balanced team between attack, midfield and defense. They are world-class players, very experienced, but so are we. These are two teams at the top of European football”, Kahn said.

Interested in more draw discussion? Why not check out our podcast? In our latest episode we talked about the prospect of facing PSG in-depth, the Bundesliga's chances in Europe, and included a preview of our upcoming game against Werder Bremen.

