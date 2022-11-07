Bavarian Podcast Works S5E19: Reacting to Bayern Munich drawing PSG in the Champions League Ro16 + Werder Bremen preview

So the Champions league draw is over, which is the reason why we delayed recording this podcast until Monday so we could talk about who Bayern Munich will play in the Round of 16. It turned out to be Paris Saint-German, a team we’ve faced a number of times in the last few years. Boasting an attack with the likes of Leo Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, the Parisians have a formidable XI that can beat any team on their day.

Meanwhile there is also the game against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, which is worth discussing because we need to talk about how Julian Nagelsmann will fare with the World Cup looming. So lots to talk about in a quick pod.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss:

How we feel about drawing PSG yet again.

How the World Cup could affect the tie — in terms of both fatigue and mentality.

Is this the must-watch game of the Round of 16?

Will former Bayern youngster Renato Sanches play in the tie?

PSG’s attack vs Bayern’s defense — how they stack up.

The playbook to stop Leo Messi.

Joshua Kimmich vs Marco Verratti and the midfield battle.

What about the rest of the Bundesliga — how will RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and Eintracht Frankfurt fare?

Moving onto the Werder Bremen preview — how does Bremen stack up?

Why Bremen are like the Fulham of the Bundesliga (Schnitzel explains).

Nagelsmann’s options to replace Phonzie, and the overall fullback conundrum.

INNN laments the downfall of the Muller Mafia.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.