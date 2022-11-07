 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Luis Campos says Paris Saint-Germain is ready to fight Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Bring it!

Paris Saint Germain vs Bayern Munich: UEFA Champions League final Photo by Julian Finney - UEFA / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bayern Munich have officially drawn French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 in the Champions League. These two teams have some history between them which makes for an interesting draw, though some Bayern fans must probably be tired of facing the same team (well, just ask the Liverpool fans here; they got Real Madrid again).

Luis Campos, PSG’s football advisor, says that their club are prepared to take any team on and that are happy to be able to show the talent that the Parisians possess.

“We take on a big club, a big team. We are proud to be there,” Campos told CANAL+ (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “We have to take advantage of playing against a great team and show that we have one of the best teams in the world at the moment. We’re confident and happy to be playing this kind of game.”

