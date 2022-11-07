Official: Bayern Munich draw Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16

Revenge time? Maybe. Bayern Munich have drawn Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16. For the third time in three years, these two clubs will face off in the knockouts of the CL, with each successive tie coming earlier and earlier. Bayern beat PSG in the final to win the competition in 2020, while the French champions knocked out a Lewandowski-less Bayern on away goals in the 2021 quarter finals.

Since the last time these two sides met, PSG have strengthened their already star-studded squad even further with the addition of Leo Messi to the attack. With Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, the Parisians have the most lethal front three in world football, though Bayern have scored just as many goals overall this season. Beating them will not be easy, and Nagelsmann’s current defensive setup will need fine-tuning before it’s ready to handle the pressure of three of the best forwards in world football.

The first game will be at the Parc des Princes in Paris during February, with the return leg at the Allianz Arena in March. Exact dates are yet to be finalized.

As for the other Bundesliga clubs, RB Leipzig drew Manchester City, so they’re a lost cause. Borussia Dortmund got Chelsea FC, which is a tough but winnable tie. Eintracht got SSC Napoli, which can go either very badly or end in another miracle for the Eagles. Here’s what the full draw looks like:

Right now, out of all the teams in Germany, Bayern seem to have the best odds to advance to the next round.