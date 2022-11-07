Champions League Round of 16 draw: Discussion and Live Thread

The last time UEFA attempted to organize a Round of 16 draw for the Champions League, they made such a mess of it that it had to be redone. While we don’t expect quite that level of chaos this year, we still want to find out who Bayern Munich will face in the knockouts come February.

The options are as follows:

Liverpool FC (ENG)

AC Milan (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Why so few? Well it’s because of the rules of the draw. There are only two:

Two teams from the same country cannot face each other.

Teams who have already met in the group stage cannot face each other.

Since group winners are only drawn with the runners-up, and three German teams finished second in their groups, it gives Bayern a very small pool of potential opponents this year. Who will it be this time? Let’s wait and see.

Draw Info

Location: UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland

Time: 12:00 CET

TV/streaming: uefa.com

