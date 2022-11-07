Julian Nagelsmann reveals Bayern Munich’s plan for the World Cup

Once Bayern Munich finish their Bundesliga game against Schalke, the players who will be called up by their respective national teams will be jetting off to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which means up to an extra seven games to be played on top of their congested schedules. But what about those weren’t called up? Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed the club’s plan for the players who are staying in Munich

The 35-year-old tactician has said that they’ll be resting after playing Schalke followed by the Christmas holidays, but not before doing regular training until mid-December. When the World Cup finishes, the players will be on vacation and return after around three weeks for their annual training camp.

“There will probably be between two to four players here. We’ll take a week off after Schalke, then we train until December 10, then vacation. From January 6th we will go to the training camp for six days,” Nagelsmann said (via @iMiaSanMia).

The midseason World Cup is probably one of the biggest tests for all the first team players in terms of physical wellbeing. If they can return to their clubs without injuries and the like, that would be great.