World Champion Bastian Schweinsteiger picks his favorites for the FIFA World Cup

Bayern Munich and Germany’s decorated midfielder, Bastian Schweinsteiger gave his three favorites for this year’s FIFA world cup in Qatar. In an interview with DW, the 38 year-old picked France as his favorites to lift the trophy. Brazil and the Netherlands ranked next in Basti’s list.

According to Basti, individual quality and a great balance in the squad are the attributes that stand out the most for France. “I would say France. They have the most quality players and the best mix in their squad. If they all are fit, they are the biggest favorite. Just watch Kylian Mbappe… it’s a joy, he’s a fantastic player.” said Schweinsteiger. In hindsight, these two strengths greatly benefitted the French squad in the 2018 World Cup too. There were other teams that seemingly played football more mesmerizing than the French did, but at the end of the day, it was Les Bleus that churned out the results in their favor.

In addition to the above two aspects, experience of playing together goes a long way in the World Cup where the most games any team can play is seven. Highlighting its importance for France, Schweini said “This French team also has the experience of playing in a big tournament together. Coach Didier Deschamps knows exactly what he can ask the players to do on the field.”

Brazil was the next favorite for Basti, followed surprisingly by Netherlands, who are below Germany on odds to win the world cup “Brazil also has a great squad of course. And the Netherlands are in a good shape, too.”