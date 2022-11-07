 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

World Champion Bastian Schweinsteiger picks his favorites for the FIFA World Cup

The Bayern Munich and Germany legend picked his top 3 teams for the upcoming world cup.

By RuneKingThor
/ new
FBL-WC-2014-GER-TEAM-CELEBRATION-FANS Photo credit should read ROBERT MLCHAEL,ROBERT MICHAEL/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Germany’s decorated midfielder, Bastian Schweinsteiger gave his three favorites for this year’s FIFA world cup in Qatar. In an interview with DW, the 38 year-old picked France as his favorites to lift the trophy. Brazil and the Netherlands ranked next in Basti’s list.

According to Basti, individual quality and a great balance in the squad are the attributes that stand out the most for France. “I would say France. They have the most quality players and the best mix in their squad. If they all are fit, they are the biggest favorite. Just watch Kylian Mbappe… it’s a joy, he’s a fantastic player.” said Schweinsteiger. In hindsight, these two strengths greatly benefitted the French squad in the 2018 World Cup too. There were other teams that seemingly played football more mesmerizing than the French did, but at the end of the day, it was Les Bleus that churned out the results in their favor.

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In addition to the above two aspects, experience of playing together goes a long way in the World Cup where the most games any team can play is seven. Highlighting its importance for France, Schweini said “This French team also has the experience of playing in a big tournament together. Coach Didier Deschamps knows exactly what he can ask the players to do on the field.”

Brazil was the next favorite for Basti, followed surprisingly by Netherlands, who are below Germany on odds to win the world cup “Brazil also has a great squad of course. And the Netherlands are in a good shape, too.”

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works