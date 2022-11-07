Bayern Munich 3 - 0 SC Freiburg: Another impressive Frauen-Bundesliga display

Bayern Munich continue to keep the pressure on VfL Wolfsburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga with a classy 3-0 victory recorded over SC Freiburg on Saturday. Sarah Zadrazil captained her side with aplomb, grabbing the final goal.

Also notable: 18-year-old Franziska Kett was rewarded with a start after her goal last weekend, and Carolin Simon celebrated her national team call-up with two assists. Highlights below:

Bayern’s first goal was scored through Lea Schüller from a Simon corner. Schüller may have pulled out of the national team squad’s November friendlies to help manage her recent knee issues, but fortunately for Bayern, last season’s league-leading scorer was on song and on point in her start today.

Simon delivered again in the second half from the corner spot, this time finding center-back Glódís Viggósdóttir at the near post. Minutes later, they were cutting Freiburg open from open play, with Georgia Stanway playing Klara Bühl through down the left half-space, and Bühl squaring across to find Zadrazil’s late run at the far post.

Georgia Stanway’s influence on the team this season cannot be understated. Since arriving from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, she has been a force in midfield. The English international and recently-crowned European champion has phenomenal physicality as well as an eye for the searing pass — all while pulling the strings in the center of midfield. In these highlights, her first-time knock-on to Linda Dallmann to get behind the Freiburg lines at 1:25, as well as her hockey assist for Bayern’s final goal at 2:38, were mesmerizing.

Freiburg are by no means a pushover — they sport a 4-0-3 record in the Frauen-Bundesliga, and Bayern ran all over them. The Frauen recorded 28 shots today, ten on goal. A complete performance — though at 5-1-1, they still trail leaders Wolfsburg, who are a perfect 6-0-0 with a match in hand.