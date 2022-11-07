Bayern Munich’s Jamala Musiala sets his eyes on the World Cup

Bayern Munich scored a crucial win over Hertha Berlin to go to the top of the table on Saturday. Jamal Musiala, the young sensation opened the scoring with a clean finish. Jamal is also a key part of the German team going to the World Cup 2022. He is keen on riding the momentum from this table-topping win and go all the way to lift the most coveted trophy in football.

Jamal outlined the plans for the final stretch of the Hinrunde with Bayern before the start of the World Cup. “We want to win the two games and then of course take the momentum with us to the World Cup”, he said (via TZ).

After the slowest starts to the seasons in a long while, Bayern finally reclaimed the top spot just two games before the staggered winter break. With Union Berlin only two points behind Bayern with a game to spare, Bayern’s lead is slim. Nevertheless, this win will surely be a morale-booster.

“We can’t look at other teams, we have to look after ourselves. What happens, happens,” said Musiala.

After a lackluster World Cup in 2018, the German national team under Hansi Flick can benefit from the magic Musiala brings — especially against teams that sit back and are difficult to break through.

