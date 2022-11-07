Germany vs USWNT — rosters announced!

The German women’s national team and the USWNT have two friendlies scheduled this month — Thursday, November 10th at 7pm EST and Sunday, November 13th at 5pm EST. Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg recently made her squad announcement for the players tasked with helping the European runner-ups take on Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn & the rest of the reigning World Champs:

The @DFB_Frauen squad for the upcoming games against the USA has been announced



WIR #IMTEAM #USAGER pic.twitter.com/3z7fqxZNf1 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 1, 2022

There are a handful of new names here compared to recent call-ups — such as Hoffenheim's Paulina Krumbiegel and VfL Wolfsburg’s Joelle Wedemeyer — along with notable absentees, such as Bayern Munich’s Giulia Gwinn.

Bayern left-back Carolin Simon gets a nod, and joins Maximiliane Rall, Klara Bühl, Linda Dallmann, Lina Magull, and Lea Schüller to make six for the Bayern Frauen among the nominations.

But Lea Schüller has already become an early injury scratch — pulling out due to knee issues and being replaced by Hoffenheim's Melissa Kössler.

The USWNT announced their roster as well, with new faces amidst some of the usual suspects:

See you soon in South Florida and NJ/NY!!!! #USWNT x @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/j2IWGFNsU0 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) October 31, 2022

Both teams are preparing for the 2023 FIFA World Cup, and USA coach Vlatko Andonovski has quite a challenge of his own in turning over generations for the reigning world champs. This will be a super test for both teams, with squad spots undoubtedly up for grabs.