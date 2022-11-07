“I rate Alex Nübel highly” — Julian Nagelsmann on Bayern Munich’s keeper of the future

Sven Ulreich may be doing a wonderful job stepping into Manuel Neuer’s shoes in recent weeks, but the future in goal for Bayern Munich may well be currently plying his trade in France.

Bayern are making every effort they can to convince Alexander Nübel to stick around, but the former Schalke 04 keeper is already on his second full season on loan at AS Monaco — and Neuer shows little signs of slowing down. At this point, Nübel’s contract situation in Bavaria will come to a head before the genre-defining incumbent steps away.

But count manager Julian Nagelsmann among those impressed with what still remains, for now, the succession plan.

“I rate Alex Nübel highly,” Nagelsmann said in this weekend’s pre-game press conference (via @iMiaSanMia). “It wasn’t surprising that [sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić] Brazzo flew to meet him. It’s actually his job to take care of the players. Manu is a outstanding goalkeeper who still wants to play for a long time so for me it’s more worth talking about Manu.”

Still, it’s a tough situation for Nübel, whose year-to-year future is uncomfortably up in the air as long as Neuer stays on the roster.

“We’ll see what the future will bring. Alex has all the potential you need to be a great goalkeeper — he has potential to be Bayern goalkeeper,” Nagelsmann stated. “But goalkeeper is a position where only one player plays and you don’t rotate. That’s the problem of being a goalkeeper.”