Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund competing for Juventus wunderkind?; PSG joins race for Konrad Laimer; Bayern still in on Harry Kane?; Tottenham Hotspur wants €70 million for Son Heung-min; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly in competition for 19-year-old Juventus attacker Samuel Iling-Junior:

Despite this complicated season that Massimiliano Allegri’s men are experiencing, they have already seen one of them flourish. He is barely 19 years old and, therefore, still has many things to prove. Samuel Iling-Junior, who among other things left great moments against Benfica, symbolizes this new generation that excites. A young English attacker who has already participated in three commitments, being able to give two assists with the Piedmontese team. Fast, with the ability to overflow and incisive, it is a diamond in the rough for which suitors are beginning to appear. Even so, the Bianconeri do not plan to let their jewel out. In any case, SportMediaset points directly to a crossroads of interests between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. That is to say, the two greats of Germany do not take their eyes off him. We will see how everything evolves because Iling-Junior has just entered, albeit through the front door, in the elite.

At this stage, it can be assumed that Bayern Munich is looking at young players as an investment vehicle. There is precious little room on the roster for a strong, contributing attacker unless there are a few surprise sales this summer.

On the surface, it would seem like Borussia Dortmund would be a better immediate fit for the youngster.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić made an appearance on Sky90 and was asked — once again — about the Tottenham Hotspur start Harry Kane.

“He’s a player of another club so I don’t want to talk about that. But he’s one of the best strikers in the world,” Salihamidžić said.

According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, however, you should not listen to Brazzo’s white noise — Kane is a real target for Bayern Munich:

Salihamidžić did, however, address the future of his current strikes, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

“Choupo gives us something, as a No. 9. We’d love to keep him. I have a good relationship with his agent. We’ll meet and see if we can satisfy him. The way he’s playing, he’s a big asset for us,” Salihamidžić said. “We’re glad he’s with us. He has shown very good performances in the last few months. We will have talks when the time comes — as soon as it’s possible. I don’t feel any pressure. We are in contact and Choupo feels comfortable in Munich.”

As for winter transfers, there will not be a move for a striker — or any other position per club president Herbert Hainer.

“We have no need for winter transfers at all — we rather have to make sure that all our good players get playing time. The coach is currently managing that very well,” said Hainer.

Bayern Munich finished off a dominant Champions League run, Germany got some unexpected injury news, and Benjamin Pavard’s tenure at Bayern Munich could be coming to an end — right as he is hitting his peak as a player.

As always, there is a TON to talk about, so this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bayern Munich’s incredible Champions League run.

A quick look at Bayern Munich’s possible Champions League draw — and a look at what kind of coverage is in store on BFW.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to....Manchester United?

Benjamin Pavard is hitting his prime...and now he’s like leaving Bayern Munich.

Timo Werner’s injury for Germany, what that means for Hansi Flick’s roster, and is Toni Kroos coming back?

My TV watching has suffered as the Phillies have gone on this incredible run.

Dayot Upamecano earned raves for his performance against Hertha Berlin:

Paris Saint-Germain could become deep-pocketed competition for Bayern Munich and Liverpool as both team have reportedly been interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

Laimer will be a free agent in the summer and might not have a shortage of suitors:

Liverpool have big plans to bolster their midfield in the near future and are looking to start recruiting in January, with long-term target Konrad Laimer of RB Leipzig high on their wish list. The Austrian, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich, would be interested in a move to England. However, Paris Saint-Germain have also voiced an interest in recruiting Laimer. (Pete O’Rourke)

Bayern Munich’s trip to Berlin was more uncomfortable than initially envisioned. Julian Nagelsmann’s setup was near-perfect, with the team dominating against a Hertha Berlin side that looked out of its depth for large portions of the first half. However, a small defensive lapse, coupled with a soft call given in favor of Hertha Berlin by the referee made things really uncomfortable for the Rekordmeister.

This resulted in a scrappy affair and a second half in which both teams put in a gritty valiant effort, each to attain their own goal: Bayern simply wanted to keep the scoreline in their favour, while Hertha wished to take the game away from Bayern towards the end, enabling the clock to run down only to turn the intensity up a notch in the dying minutes. Kind of like a mouse trap, inviting the animal to its doom by feeding it niblets of cheese.

Bayern’s defensive pairing of Upamecano and Hernandez, however, clamped it down on the defensive end and saw the game out. A well-earned victory. Loads to discuss, and yes, we have you covered. Here are the major talking points from the podcast:

Davies’ injury, and what it means for Bayern and Canada

Julian Nagelsmann’s setup and Bayern Munich’s outstanding first 45 minutes

The lineups of both teams, and the passage of play

Why Choupo-Moting might even get some Ballon D’Or shouts

Joshua Kimmich’s elevated game, and why he’s the best DM in world football

Bayern’s defense with a stunning effort; Upamecano spectacular

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané impressing as substitutes

Why Mazraoui is a right hand side Davies

Jamal Musiala simply unstoppable

Picturing Germany’s world cup attack and midfield

If Tottenham Hotspur is going to sell Son Heung-min, it wants a hearty fee of €70 million:

Tottenham are prepared to demand €70m to part ways with Son Heung-min, who is wanted by Real Madrid next summer. (Fichajes)

Son was briefly linked to Bayern Munich over the summer, but it is unclear just how legitimate those rumors were.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are the two clubs considered to be the most interested suitors for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, but Manchester United is also putting itself in the mix:

Jude Bellingham is now said to be the top summer target for Manchester United, having initially missed out on the teenage prodigy in 2020 when he joined Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror)

Manchester United could be fighting an uphill battle here.

This is crazy...