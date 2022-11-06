Why Paris Saint-Germain should be Bayern Munich’s next opponent in the Champions League

Sure, Bayern Munich could face Liverpool, AC Milan, or Club Brugge in the next round of the Champions League, but why not make it a little more adventurous and take down Paris Saint-Germain’s three-headed attacking monster instead?

Admittedly, I personally want to see Bayern Munich crush Liverpool’s dreams, but it is pretty obvious that PSG would be the better set of games, so let’s take a look at three reasons why this should be the matchup you are hoping for during Monday’s UCL draw.

Slaying the dragon

There might not be a trio of individual attacking talent on Earth like PSG has with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar. Even if there is allegedly some heat between the Messi/Neymar and Mbappe factions (despite the public statements promoting unity), any one player from the threesome can change the game at a moment’s notice.

This could be a dangerous pathway for Bayern Munich, but it could also be one that helps the team prove to itself that it has the chops to succeed in the later rounds of the competition. If the defensive core of Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, and Noussair Mazraoui can combine to shut down that triad of scoring power, it would go a long way in showing the world that Bayern Munich’s backline means business.

Moreover, Bayern Munich’s own attack being able to out-perform PSG’s offense would also be a feather in the cap of the Bavarians.

Revenge

Sure, the cast of characters has changed a bit at Bayern Munich, but the stinging nature of how that defeat felt back in 2021 has certainly not left players like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, and Manuel Neuer.

PSG lapped it up and loved every second of sending the Bavarians packing during that Champions League tie. Think back and remember just how joy PSG took in those victories against a depleted and undermanned Bayern Munich side.

The players surely have not forgotten.

It’s simply the best matchup for entertainment

No offense to Liverpool, AC Milan, or Club Brugge, but PSG and Bayern Munich is by far the most intriguing matchup for viewers. Some might point to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, but the Premier League power is a shell of its former self and is seeking out a new identity, rebuilding, and trying to make ill-fitting pieces work together. While it would be fun to takedown a Premier League team, PSG is the one that would really mean the most (my own selfish reasons aside).

As for AC Milan, they have some players who would be a lot of fun to watch play against Bayern Munich, but they the Serie A side simply does not carry the same weight as PSG or Liverpool these days.

In Summary...

If you gave a listen to the most recent Weekend Warm-up Podcast, you already know that I personally want to face Liverpool for a few reasons:

Breaking the stones of BFW’s resident Liverpool honk Tom Adams.

The media legitimacy Bayern Munich would be given for beating a Premier League team (even if it has been a lackluster season for Liverpool).

All that said, my logic (as it has been known to be) could be flawed. If you are looking for pure entertainment, PSG would be the way to go for Bayern Munich. The star power alone in that tie would ramp up the fun (and probably the anxiety for some) as well.

If you want more of my thoughts on this topic check out the Weekend Warm-up Podcast: