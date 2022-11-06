Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala knows his game has room to grow

There is no doubt that Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala is a star in the making.

The 19-year-old is a dynamic talent, who is impactful every time he takes the pitch. However, Musiala is also aware that needs to grow as a player and fine-tune some parts of his game if he’s to become the next generation’s Thomas Müller.

Even in Bayern Munich’s 3-2 victory over Hertha Berlin, where Musiala scored the game’s first goal, the youngster struggled at times — though he will not let it deter him.

“I’m always trying to do my best. I always want to help the team. I can still improve, score more goals and develop my game further in general. I’m working on it,” Musiala told Tz’s Philipp Kessler.

In stats compiled by SofaScore.com, Musiala lost possession 23 times and only won three of his 15 duels. Clearly, those are numbers that Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann — and the the Germany international himself — would like to see improve.

Improvements or not...there are likely very few players Bayern Munich would swap in for Musiala. The youngster is just that good.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about the Davies injury, Mazraoui, Choupo-Moting for the Ballon d’Or, the World Cup, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!