Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann lauds Manuel Neuer on his return, praises Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting

In a tough game, Bayern Munich won 3-2 against Hertha Berlin, away at the German capital. This game was special, for it marked the return of Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez, and important, for the Rekordmeister were placed second in the table below Union Berlin, with a separation of one point.

Perhaps, the Bavarians’ beloved captain chose the wrong game to return to his team — Manuel Neuer found himself helpless as Die Alte Dame whipped two past him on his return game, albeit neither being his fault.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann however took the positives — a captain’s return to pitch is to be celebrated after all! Per Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, the manager expressed his happiness on the goalkeeper’s return. “He’s the captain and very important for us on and off the pitch. He’s still the best goalkeeper in the world,” Nagelsmann said. The manager further praised backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich for having done a commendable job in Neuer’s absence. “All of Germany is happy that Manu is back,” he declared.

He also had praise for striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for his brilliant performances in recent games. Having scored eight goals and assisted three times over the past seven games is an unreal feat and Nagelsmann had nothing but praise, even going on to say that Choupo has always had his qualities. Injury was the real devil, according to the coach.

“When he’s fit, we know what qualities he has — so I’m not surprised. For me these performances are a logical consequence of being fit,” the coach stated.

