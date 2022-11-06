Why Julian Nagelsmann subbed Leon Goretzka off for Bayern Munich, and a Joshua Kimmich update

Bayern Munich and Germany fans had a bit of a scare when, late in their increasingly nervy 3-2 contest with Hertha Berlin, both halves of their Joshua Kimmich - Leon Goretzka midfield pivot went down in pain.

Not long after, Goretzka was substituted off for Marcel Sabitzer, while Kimmich stayed to play (another) full 90’. After the match, Julian Nagelsmann provided an all-clear — or at least no-news-is-good-news — update on the health status of Bayern’s engine room.

“I haven’t heard anything from either of them,” the coach said (via Tz). “With Leon, it was a precautionary measure. The pitch was not easy, especially when you have a certain size and a certain weight class.”

Kimmich seemed to catch his feet in the turf as well on that passage of play, which ended in him curled over grimacing while the referee stopped by to check at the next stoppage. Not the best conditions for playing and staying injury-free...but fortunately, Bayern’s dynamic duo appear to have gotten out of this one unscathed.

The same, agonizingly, cannot be said for their teammate Alphonso Davies.

Bayern play again on Tuesday, and then again on Saturday; the German men’s national team then have a test match the following Wednesday against Oman before Hansi Flick kicks off his first World Cup in charge on November 23rd, against Japan.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about the Davies injury, Mazraoui, Choupo-Moting for the Ballon d’Or, the World Cup, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

