Jamal Musiala admits Bayern Munich’s lapse in concentration against Hertha Berlin

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala pointed out that lapses in their game allowed Hertha Berlin to comeback against a three-goal lead. The 19-year-old resonated with the manager Julian Nagelsmann that the two goals conceded to Hertha was Bayern’s own making.

Jamal stressed the importance of killing games once a decent lead has been built up and not allow the opposition any chance of a comeback. “We could have finished the game earlier if we scored the 4:2. Our head was not quite there after the 3:0. But in a game like this, the opponent scores with his chances, so we just have to be there 100 percent,” he said (via TZ).

While being self-critical after a game like that is a very important, the cramped-up schedule should not be forgotten. Bayern played eight (!) games in October. That is an unreasonably tight schedule for any level in the sport. Bayern are known for some games where lapses in concentration have led to unnecessary goals. However, the added impact of the game load due to the World Cup is definitely showing itself, on the pitch and in the results.

