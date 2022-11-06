Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala heaps praise on Manuel Neuer, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala looked around the pitch to start his squad’s match against Hertha Berlin and felt good about a few things. Mainly, the fact that Manuel Neuer, who returned to the lineup after a shoulder injury, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who has been on fire, were playing starring roles.

“Choupo has huge skills and currently the confidence to do the things. He’s showing that right now,” said Musiala (as captured by Tz). “(Sven Ulreich) also did a great job. But of course, when Manu is in goal, it’s always a good feeling to have the best goalkeeper in the world behind you.”

The squad definitely benefitted from both Choupo-Moting’s hot streak and Neuer’s veteran presence in a tougher-than-expected match against Die Alte Dame. Musiala, who also scored a goal in the 3-2 win, pinpointed exactly what those two players brought to the table versus Hertha Berlin.

Choupo-Moting’s resurgence has absolutely made a difference in the squad. With the 33-year-old playing at this level, the much debated 4-2-2-2 could fall to the wayside in favor of a more traditional formation.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about the Davies injury, Mazraoui, Choupo-Moting for the Ballon d’Or, the World Cup, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!