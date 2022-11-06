Sadio Mané on Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool possibility in the Champions League

After a Champions League draw that pit Bayern Munich against their just-transferred striker Robert Lewandowski, with his new team in FC Barcelona, destiny seems poised to strike again and land another pitch-perfect storyline for the Bavarians...this time with a summer transfer window incoming forward.

With Bayern Munich’s perfect first-place finish in Group C, and Liverpool being edged out in the head-to-head by SSC Napoli in Group A, odds are pretty decent that the upcoming Round of 16 draw will pit Sadio Mané’s past and present teams together in the knockouts.

Mané himself stayed pretty relaxed on the possibility.

“Draw is draw, we will see on Monday,” he said after the Inter game, via Bild reporter Heiko Niedderer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “But of course it would be a very special game for me.”

That might be an understatement! Liverpool have been missing their main mane this season, but never count Jürgen Klopp’s side out. If this comes to pass, emotions will be running high, and it will be a major test for Julian Nagelsmann’s tactics.

