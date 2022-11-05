 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting does it again for Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin

It’s Choupo’s world. We’re all just living in it.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-HERTHA BERLIN-BAYERN MUNICH Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

He just can’t stop scoring, can he? Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added another two to his account in a 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin and showing just how lethal the Bavarians can be with a proper nine at the top.

The Hertha goals weren’t the most graceful, but they were quintessential striker’s finishes. Both goals, scored barely a minute apart, were near identical in provenance: a teasing ball fired into the box (the first a shot from Leon Goretzka, the second a Serge Gnabry cross), ricocheting off a defender, and there Bayern’s main man to collect the scraps — scoring by hook or by crook, by foot or by knee.

“As a striker, you’re always lurking and kind of waiting for the ball to fall to your feet,” Choupo-Moting said for Sky after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “I threw myself in and scored, I’m happy for myself, but especially for the team.”

As for his long-term future?

“I’m just focused on FC Bayern and the here and now. I’m very, very happy and could imagine staying here longer.”

Music to Bayern fans’ ears.

