Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting does it again for Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin

He just can’t stop scoring, can he? Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added another two to his account in a 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin and showing just how lethal the Bavarians can be with a proper nine at the top.

The Hertha goals weren’t the most graceful, but they were quintessential striker’s finishes. Both goals, scored barely a minute apart, were near identical in provenance: a teasing ball fired into the box (the first a shot from Leon Goretzka, the second a Serge Gnabry cross), ricocheting off a defender, and there Bayern’s main man to collect the scraps — scoring by hook or by crook, by foot or by knee.

“As a striker, you’re always lurking and kind of waiting for the ball to fall to your feet,” Choupo-Moting said for Sky after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “I threw myself in and scored, I’m happy for myself, but especially for the team.”

As for his long-term future?

“I’m just focused on FC Bayern and the here and now. I’m very, very happy and could imagine staying here longer.”

Music to Bayern fans’ ears.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about the Davies injury, Mazraoui, Choupo-Moting for the Ballon d’Or, the World Cup, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!