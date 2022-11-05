Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

Bayern Munich’s trip to Berlin was more uncomfortable than initially envisioned. Julian Nagelsmann’s setup was near-perfect, with the team dominating against a Hertha Berlin side that looked out of its depth for large portions of the first half. However, a small defensive lapse, coupled with a soft call given in favour of Hertha Berlin by the referee made things really uncomfortable for the Rekordmeister.

This resulted in a scrappy affair and a second half in which both teams put in a gritty valiant effort, each to attain their own goal: Bayern simply wanted to keep the scoreline in their favour, while Hertha wished to take the game away from Bayern towards the end, enabling the clock to run down only to turn the intensity up a notch in the dying minutes. Kind of like a mouse trap, inviting the animal to its doom by feeding it niblets of cheese.

Bayern’s defensive pairing of Upamecano and Hernandez, however, clamped it down on the defensive end and saw the game out. A well-earned victory. Loads to discuss, and yes, we have you covered. Here are the major talking points from the podcast:

Davies’ injury, and what it means for Bayern and Canada

Julian Nagelsmann’s setup and Bayern Munich’s outstanding first 45 minutes

The lineups of both teams, and the passage of play

Why Choupo Moting might even get some Ballon D’Or shouts

Joshua Kimmich’s elevated game, and why he’s the best DM in world football

Bayern’s defense with a stunning effort; Upamecano spectacular

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané impressing as substitutes

Why Mazraoui is a right hand side Davies

Jamal Musiala simply unstoppable

Picturing Germany’s world cup attack and midfield

