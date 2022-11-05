Breaking: Bayern Munich and Canada star Alphonso Davies comes off with suspected hamstring injury

Oh god, this is just horrible. With just two weeks left until Canada appear in the World Cup, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies seems to have suffered a serious hamstring injury. No word on how bad it is, but Davies pulled up around the 60th minute of the game versus Hertha Berlin and immediately signaled for a substitution. He came off for Lucas Hernandez while holding his thigh — a telltale sign of a torn hamstring.

We await official word from Bayern and Julian Nagelsmann on the severity of the injury.

Lucas Hernández and Kingsley Coman on for Alphonso Davies and Sadio Mané (64')



Davies is off with an apparent hamstring injury — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 5, 2022

The timing of this is absolutely devastating for the player, since Davies was set to make his World Cup debut with Canada later this month. The way muscle injuries like this usually go, he may miss that opportunity entirely. You have to feel for the guy — this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that he could miss out on.

If you ever needed any more evidence that a World Cup in the winter is a stupid idea, look no further. So many players are getting injured with just weeks to go, and clubs/coaches can’t do anything to stop it. This schedule is taking its toll on players, and the whole sport suffers for it. What a shame.

We’ll keep you updated with more info as it comes out.