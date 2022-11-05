2022/23 Champions League Round of 16 draw: All updates

It’s November 2022 and the World Cup looms over the footballing world like a specter. Still, for Bayern Munich, the Champions League remains the most important competition this season. With four Bundesliga teams making it through to the Round of 16 this year, the upcoming draw has an unusually low number of options for Bayern to get, despite finishing top of the group.

Liverpool FC, Club Brugge, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan are the teams that finished second in their group who could face Bayern in February. Looking at that list, you’d wonder what the point of finishing first even was. Anyway, no team is probably looking to face Bayern this year given their form — it’s just a matter of who will be unlucky.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this draw and basically everything else! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.