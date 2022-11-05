Match awards from Bayern Munich’s rocky 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin

Today’s match up started off with Bayern Munich cruising through the first half, and then having a not-so-great second half, with some sloppy and tired-looking plays. Here’s who stood out.

Jersey Swap: Dodi Lukebakio

The Hertha Berlin center-forward certainly showed up today, and was a constant threat to Manuel Neuer. Dodi Lukebakio scored Hertha’s opening goal with a sweet volley that was sent in by Marco Richter. He was dangerous even when it looked like Bayern Munich were about to run away with the game (in the first half, we don’t talk about the second half).

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

First off, we’re hoping that Davies is okay and isn’t seriously injured. He appeared to have injured his hamstring, and came off the pitch with the medical staff. But before he was subbed off, he had quite a stellar game, putting in a great performance in the defense. He also managed to create a few chances for the Bayern attack, which was nothing short of world class from the Canadian left-back. Again, our thoughts go out to Davies and we hope that he isn’t injured too badly.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

Bayern had a very rocky game today and was inconsistent throughout, but Kimmich was there to make sure the team was stabilized at the very least. He didn’t have the greatest game either to be fair, but he put in a solid performance and was even able to make quite a few recoveries. The German midfielder has been getting some criticism lately about how he is too attacking-oriented and needs to focus more on his defense, and after today’s game, I see no reason why he shouldn’t stick to defense.

Der Bomber: Jamal Musiala

The Muller mafia needs to be dethroned, make way for the Musiala mafia. This man (19-year old man flippin heck) is just so talented and has the world at his feet at the moment. His goal in the 12th minute was incredibly cool and composed and the finish was nothing short of beautiful. His positioning that led to the goal was pretty smart too, not one Hertha defender caught his movement and marked him, leaving him completely free to slot the ball into the goal at the far post. His trademark dribbles, while plenty, didn’t seem to be as successful as they usually do though, but he made up for it with a few defensive contributions as well. I, personally, cannot wait to see what he does at the World Cup.

Meister of the Match: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Choupo-Moting? More like Choupo-Goalting. No? Doesn’t work? Well, either way, the man is in the form of his life right now, and even though he scored tap ins, he still scored two goals in (very) quick succession and that is something to take your hat off for. The Cameroonian international seems to be getting better and better with each game he plays for Bayern, and is proving why he deserves to start as striker in every match. He’s scored in the last five Bundesliga games and we can only hope that he stays in this form and scores just as many, if not more, goals. Lewandowski who?

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about the Davies injury, Mazraoui, Choupo-Moting for the Ballon d'Or, the World Cup, and more!

