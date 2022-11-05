Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

With only three games left until the World Cup, Bayern Munich are looking to close out this stage of the season with as many wins as possible. Hertha Berlin are nothing like their cross-town rivals Union Berlin in terms of playstyle, competency, success, atmosphere, likability ... well, anything, really. But they have at least 11 men who can kick a football, so they present a threat that must be eliminated.

Manuel Neuer is set to return in this game, while the likes of Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane could at least make the bench. Julian Nagelsmann is slowly nursing his squad back to health after the mid-October injury crisis, but the newfound issues with De Ligt’s knee and the continued absence of Thomas Muller remains setbacks to the overall plan. In any case, the squad is in good form recently and the coach has plenty of talent at his disposal to take down the ... um ... Berliners?

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

