Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller could return to action against Schalke

Bayern Munich’s resident Raumdeuter Thomas Müller has a reputation for being injury free 99% of the time, but he has started to pick up knocks here and there which is something I may be partially responsible for. Anyway, things may be looking up for the Bavarian as he has started to resume training albeit a light load session.

According to a report from kicker, Müller is not yet planned for higher intensity training as his recovery will take some time. If all goes well, he could make his return against one of the Bundesliga’s basement boys in Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund’s dearest friends who are rock bottom in the league standings. The games against Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen are too early for Müller to play in and it is decided that the 33-year-old’s recovery process will be taken with extra caution.

Despite all of this, Müller will definitely head to Qatar with the German national team. His situation is also being monitored by a former Bayern coach, Hansi Flick. The 57-year-old coach stands by his statement when he said that Müller will be at this year’s World Cup.

The selection of players by the DFB will begin on Wednesday, November 23rd.