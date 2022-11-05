Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann expects intensity from Hertha Berlin

This weekend, sitting table second, Bayern Munich face 14th placed Hertha Berlin. In contrast from last season when it took a managerial stint by Felix Magath to save them from the clutches of relegation, Hertha in their 40th season in the Bundesliga are at a decent distance from the relegation zone.

Hertha have always been the “statpad team” and often do not get the credit they deserve — only to force major upsets like they did against Borussia Dortmund last season, defeating the Schwarzgelben 4-3. However, coach Julian Nagelsmann is not one to dismiss Die Alte Dame just like that.

Per @iMiaSanMia, Nagelsmann gave due credit to Hertha manager Sandro Schwarz, stating that he likes for his teams to play with intensity and press high. Nagelsmann therefore believes that quietening Hertha will be the task at hand, for it will mean that Bayern are the dominant side. “Sandro has already said that he wants a high level of aggression and a stable defensive performance tomorrow. That’s what we expect,” the 33-year-old declared.

While Bayern Munich is considered the favorite in the match, Hertha Berlin is getting desperate and could be a dangerous opponent if the Bavarians are not focused.