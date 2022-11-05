How good was Bayern Munich’s Champions League group stage? By the numbers...

Bayern Munich had a Champions League group stage to celebrate — laughing a group of death draw in the face and going a cool 6-0-0, 18 goals for, 2 against (both against Viktoria Plzeň) while blanking the likes of Inter Milan and FC Barcelona a combined four times.

But it isn’t just this season. Knockouts form and luck aside, the Bavarians are on some kind of tear. FCBayern.com gave a breakdown of the numbers:

Bayern have their third perfect group stage — most out of any team in Champions League history! But more than that, it’s three out of the past four seasons — 2020/21 the only aberration.

In the past 31 years, only eleven teams have done this, and aside from Bayern, only Real Madrid have done it more than once.

Bayern already have a Champions League group stage unbeaten streak in the books, earned earlier this season against Plzeň — but of course extended now after successive wins against Barça and Inter. That number now stands at 34.

In these past 34 games, it’s been 31-3-0 — with the current win streak at thirteen.

And there’s this:

Bayern have now scored in each of their last 22 home matches in the UCL, setting a new club record in the competition [Opta] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 1, 2022

That Bayern are managing this sort of form through changes of managers — Niko Kovač, then Hansi Flick, now Julian Nagelsmann — and turnover of key players, with Robert Lewandowski the most recent and highest impact of all the transfers away, is all the more a testament to the magnitude of this achievement. Bayern are a well-run club, functioning at an elite level and built to do so for the long haul.

It’s not a bad look for Julian Nagelsmann, either. His two wins with RB Leipzig to end the 2019/20 campaign puts him at fourteen wins in a row as manager, tying Louis van Gaal’s record as a manager — not bad company!

There’s hardly ever been a better time than this current era to watch Bayern in Europe. Now, if they could navigate the Knockouts a little better this year...

