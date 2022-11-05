“Weren’t focused after 3-0 up” — Julian Nagelsmann talks Bayern Munich’s dicey win over Hertha Berlin

Away at Berlin, Bayern Munich barely scraped by, albeit with three points, as they won 3-2 against Hertha Berlin. The game was far from a smooth ride for the Bavarians who found themselves at one minute leading 3-0 and before they could realize it, conceded two goals.

Before the game, coach Julian Nagelsmann praised his Hertha counterpart Sandro Schwarz for his style of football and warned that Hertha would come in with a defensive mindset, making the game a tough one for Bayern. He also stated that the goal for Bayern would be to silence Hertha to be dominant.

Per @iMiaSanMia, Nagelsmann lamented the difficulties of the game, saying it was a tough affair. Bayern were unable to impose their control over the game and the coach believes there were moments when Bayern were simply unable to play their football. Losing focus after collecting the 3-0 lead was the biggest blunder from the Bavarians and Nagelsmann agrees. “We weren’t focused after going 3-0 up and conceded two quick goals,” he bemoaned.

The stakes of the game were as high as could be — it was supposed to be a convincing win, for table toppers Union Berlin were only above Bayern by a point before the game. Though Bayern bridged the gap by winning the game, Nagelsmann believes they could have made life easier for themselves.

