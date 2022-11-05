Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich confident in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting deal; Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting Lisbon if Manchester United foots the bill?; Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard to Aston Villa?; Philadelphia Union youngster to Eintracht Frankfurt?; & MORE!

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is “confident” in being able to ink striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to a contract extension.

Choupo, who has been electric over the past five weeks, is drawing raves all over Europe and gaining the attention of several clubs — including Manchester United, Will Bayern Munich be able to offer the 33-year-old a enticing financial package, plus a plan for playing time? That remains to be seen, but the club does appear to be focused on retaining the popular player:

Nagelsmann: “I'm very happy with Choupo's performances. I have the feeling that he feels comfortable in the team. He's one of our best players at the moment”. #FCBayern



Bayern are confident to get new deal agreed soon with Choupo-Moting and his agents. pic.twitter.com/DqLYE85C0H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2022

Choupo’s presence on the bench would be sorely missed if he were to leave, but with his recent performances, the veteran might be pondering one last run at being some club’s front man.

Whatever happens, Choupo has helped his case for drawing in suitors and potentially getting a nice contract.

Will Manchester United pay for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? It’s possible.

Sporting Lisbon is willing to take on the aging mega-star, but would need for the Red Devils to pay a good portion of Ronaldo’s salary:

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with the current situation at Manchester United. The escalation came to a head when the Portuguese refused to come on as a substitute in the game against Tottenham Hotspur and went to the catacombs during the game. Although the superstar was pardoned after a short suspension, a change in winter could still become a reality. Ronaldo’s youth club Sporting Lisbon has been traded as a possible buyer for a long time. As the English Mirror now reports, Sporting is still willing to sign the superstar and make a new offer. However, only with one compromise: According to the report, United should pay part of the weekly salary of around 580,000 euros. The 37-year-old recently fueled a return to Portugal himself, because as the Spanish Marca reports, Ronaldo has bought the most expensive villa in an exclusive residential area in his home country. Accordingly, the superstar paid 21 million euros for the purchase, renovation and conversion. Ultimately, United manager Erik ten Hag will make the decision on whether the Red Devils let CR7 go or whether he should remain part of the team. His contract with Manchester expires in the summer of 2023.

Real Madrid transfer disaster Eden Hazard could be headed back to the Premier League amid interest from Aston Villa:

According to Defensa Central, the Real Madrid footballer can still find a place at Aston Villa. After being related to Juventus in Turin, he is now making his way into the plans of the Birmingham entity. What’s more, he would work with Unai Emery who has left Villarreal to accept the challenge at Villa Park.

Hazard’s career arc is so odd. Do you remember how electric he was in his prime years with Chelsea FC?

Bayern Munich finished off a dominant Champions League run, Germany got some unexpected injury news, and Benjamin Pavard’s tenure at Bayern Munich could be coming to an end — right as he is hitting his peak as a player.

As always, there is a TON to talk about, so this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bayern Munich’s incredible Champions League run.

A quick look at Bayern Munich’s possible Champions League draw — and a look at what kind of coverage is in store on BFW.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to....Manchester United?

Benjamin Pavard is hitting his prime...and now he’s like leaving Bayern Munich.

Timo Werner’s injury for Germany, what that means for Hansi Flick’s roster, and is Toni Kroos coming back?

My TV watching has suffered as the Phillies have went on this incredible run.

Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Dayot Upamecano, and Serge Gnabry were named to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Month:

Bundesliga Team of the Month for October pic.twitter.com/n8MtvgjwNh — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 1, 2022

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano issued another report and this one was a bit shocking: USMNT hopeful Ricardo Pepi might be leaving FC Augsburg during the summer. Pepi is currently on loan with FC Groningen:

Ricardo Pepi will leave Augsburg in the summer. He’s performing well in Eredivisie — and many clubs are now watching him, he will change again in June. #transfers



Pepi’s expected to be one of the youngest talents to be in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/2LtA8iaQAD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 3, 2022

Transfermarkt journalist Manuel Veth, however, is not so sure Pepi will leave (mostly because Augsburg seems unwilling to sell Pepi for anything less than the — outrageous — €16 million the club paid FC Dallas for him):

Sources in Germany somewhat taken aback by the news that Ricardo Pepi will leave Augsburg at the end of the season. They feel it is premature to have those discussions and the club wants to receive the full fee paid for the #USMNT star to even consider a transfer. pic.twitter.com/J7mcDyvP9C — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) November 4, 2022

Interestingly, Manuel Veth also had a report that Eintracht Frankfurt was targeting Philadelphia Union wunderkind Paxton Aaronson:

Sources! As suggested on @Gegenpress_Pod, #Bundesliga side Frankfurt want a new attacking midfielder and their target is #DOOP & #USMNT youth star Paxten Aaronson.



A deal isn’t done yet one source pointed out as there are other options for the player. ⚽️ @Transfermarkt pic.twitter.com/MKml4CkSEB — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) November 4, 2022

Not too long after Veth tweeted out his thoughts, MLS reporter Tom Bogert ramped up the speculation with a more concrete tweet:

BREAKING: Eintracht Frankfurt and the Philadelphia Union have an agreement in place for transfer of US wonderkid Paxten Aaronson, per sources. Deal around $4m + add-ons + sell-on %.



Aaronson, 19, won Golden Ball at Concacaf U20 championships. Medical + finalizing deal next week. pic.twitter.com/teTi6JVLXB — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) November 4, 2022

Finally, we got the German representation from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg:

News #Aaronson: Medical is set to take place in the next days. Long-term contract. Been told the signing fee is around €4m + bonus payments. Very interesting player! He will join Frankfurt in January. #SGE @SkySportDE https://t.co/v5CEmR3JrZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 4, 2022

After finally taking care of business in the Champions League, Bayern Munich are set to return to Bundesliga action against one of the league’s worst teams. Hertha Berlin have only won two games this season and sit near the bottom of the table, which tells you the state of the bottom of the Bundesliga this season (and every season, frankly). With an English week coming up, rotation will be on Julian Nagelsmann’s mind, but so will the impending start of the World Cup.

Here are our talking points before the game: