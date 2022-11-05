Kingsley Coman: time for Bayern Munich to win last three Bundesliga games before the World Cup

It’s the Bayern Munich mindset to go out and win every game, even the meaningless ones. And so it was that the rocking Bavarians took it to Inter Milan to continue a blazing hot streak heading into November.

“We’ve done very well. Six wins from six - it doesn’t get much better than that,” said winger Kingsley Coman after the game (via FCBayern). “We are very proud, but we know we still have a lot of work to do.”

With weeks counting down into days until the FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup, the tournament is on the mind of every player. For that, it’s imperative to enter the winter break in form and in stride.

“It was a Champions League game, you have to do everything to win,” Coman said. “We also want to win our last three Bundesliga games.”

Coman is vying for a place in Didier Deschamp’s France national team, and he won’t be alone — Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernández are all in the mix as well. The goal now? Stay fit, stay healthy, get starts — and play well.

