Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

One season after surviving a Bundesliga relegation play-off against Hamburger SV, Hertha BSC Berlin are teetering precariously above the drop zone again, and just in time to welcome a roaring Bayern Munich to their house.

For Bayern and Julian Nagelsmann, this is no time to let down their guard. A perfect final three games of the Hinrunde will be crucial to enter the World Cup break in form rather than full of questions, as they entered their September international break. And the injuries are mounting: Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer among the team captains ailing.

But with the likes of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Sadio Mané soaring, there’s no reason to doubt. Could this be the week Bayern finally reclaim the #1 spot in the table?

