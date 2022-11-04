Why Club Brugge should be Bayern Munich’s next opponent in the Champions League

Bayern Munich are officially in the knockouts of the Champions League and they now await who their matchup will be for the Round of 16. Bayern can get one of Liverpool, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, or Club Brugge. Of the teams that the Bavarians can get, I’d like us to get Brugge.

Now, before you get at me for being unambitious, wanting to statpad, etc., hear me out. The other three teams are excellent teams that can make a deep run in the competition which, if we get in the first round of knockouts, will give us a hard time and won’t be an ideal situation overall. Bayern getting Brugge is reminiscent of the RB Salzburg tie from last season: a decent team that can give us a good fight and won’t be too much of a headache. In other words, they’re a doable team.

Speaking of headaches, Simon Mignolet can turn into prime Yann Sommer at any given moment, despite what Michael says. Philipp Köhn for Salzburg last season was a wall, well in the first leg anyway. The second leg saw him morph into the modern-day Julio Cesar and conceded seven goals for a 2-8 walloping on aggregate (how’s the Europa League, FC Barcelona?). Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Ferran Jutgla, Hans Vanaken, Kamal Sowah, and Andreas Skov Olsen are all players to keep your eye on.

This should be an interesting tie which will see Bayern win 6-1 on aggregate.