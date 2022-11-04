Bayern Munich boys still banged up...but at least two are ready to return

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will lead his squad against Hertha Berlin this weekend and will definitely still be missing some key players.

“Manuel Neuer will train with the team today. We have to see how his shoulder will react but I assume he will travel to Berlin and play tomorrow. Leroy (Sané) and Lucas (Hernandez) will be back in the squad as well. Thomas (Müller) and Matthijs (de Ligt) are out,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Matthijs had knee problems again yesterday. We tried to integrate him back in team training but it didn’t work. Regarding Thomas, we hope he will be back next week.

“(Kingsley Coman has) had muscular problems again and again in recent weeks — muscle stiffness and cramps. That’s probably why he wasn’t at his best. He knows he can play better. He has to feel maximum freshness in his muscles. Then he’d be irreplaceable for us.”

Given how Nagelsmann has handled other players returning from injury, it seems doubtful that the head coach would throw anyone right back into the mix. Sané and Hernandez could get some field time, but typically Nagelsmann would use players coming back as subs so they can ramp back into things slowly.