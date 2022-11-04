German national team’s Timo Werner, Hansi Flick react to unfortunate injury

When the news hit that Timo Werner’s ankle injury would cause him to miss the World Cup, Hansi Flick knew his plans would have to change.

While there were no guarantees, it could be assumed that Werner had a key role in the manager’s attacking group.

Now, however, the RB Leipzig man will have to cope with missing what surely was going to be one of the highlights of his career. Werner issued the following statement on his Twitter account:

A very tough one to take for me! I will be out for the next weeks, will miss the World Cup and will have to support @RBLeipzig and @DFB_Team from the couch unfortunately thanks for all your messages! pic.twitter.com/umfQKBVi3p — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) November 3, 2022

As for Flick, the manager feels awful for Werner and will now have a little more scrutiny on his lineup selection, which could be heavy on Bayern Munich players in the attack.

“This news is very sad. I feel very sorry for Timo personally because he really wanted to play the World Cup. But Timo’s absence is a huge loss especially for the team. We all wish him a speedy recovery,” Flick said through the DFB (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).