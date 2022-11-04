Weekend Warm-up: Germany’s attack will likely have a Bayern Munich flair; Bundesliga predictions; Throwing it back to Pixies; and MORE!

Germany was dealt a blow when Timo Werner was ruled out of the World Cup with an ankle injury. Like him or not, Hansi Flick had plans with the RB Leipzig attacker and now the one-time Bayern Munich manager will have to adjust.

As I theorized in the post containing the initial news on Werner, Flick could go with an all-Bayern Munich attacking and midfield group. Given the versatility of the Bayern attackers on the roster, Flick could feature a creative, dynamic, and familiar group that could give his side a distinct advantage — even if it lacks a true target man.

Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry could provide a formidable offensive force for Flick, but will the manager opt to go with a player like Kai Havertz pr maybe even veteran Marco Reus?

The feeling here is that when all is said and done the four Bavarians will lead the attack and will be bolstered by Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the midfield and Manuel Neuer in goal.

Flick, however, could have different ideas and he certainly has options to choose from. If Müller and Sané can shake off their recent injuries effectively, they figure to be two of Flick’s primary starters. Musiala, of course, has exploded this season and will be extremely hard to keep out of the starting XI.

What do you think? Assuming that Müller, Musiala, and Sané are locked in as three of the four starters (admittedly, a lot can happen between now the first game of the World Cup), who do you think will get that fourth spot? Take a look at some options in the poll and tell us who you think the fourth attackers will be for Flick’s first game in Qatar.

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 18

Bayern Munich finished off a dominant Champions League run, Germany got some unexpected injury news, and Benjamin Pavard’s tenure at Bayern Munich could be coming to an end — right as he is hitting his peak as a player.

As always, there is a TON to talk about, so this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bayern Munich’s incredible Champions League run.

A quick look at Bayern Munich’s possible Champions League draw — and a look at what kind of coverage is in store on BFW.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to....Manchester United?

Benjamin Pavard is hitting his prime...and now he’s like leaving Bayern Munich.

Timo Werner’s injury for Germany, what that means for Hansi Flick’s roster, and is Toni Kroos coming back?

My TV watching has suffered as the Phillies have went on this incredible run.

Entertainment Rundown

Admittedly, I have been slacking on my viewing because I have been wrapped up in the aforementioned run to the World Series by the Phillies, so I have not started some of the series that I had planned to. I did manage to watch The Walking Dead, so you’ll get my quick take on that mess.

The Walking Dead

I could not be more disappointed in this show. I know they ran out of ways to keep it interesting a few seasons ago, but they are really limping across the finish line. The show is all over the place and just lacks substance and intrigue at this point.

Being someone who occasionally tries to keep hope that there will be a payoff for the investment of time I’ve put in over the years, I’ll keep my hopes up (for now). Inevitably, though, I’m sure this will blow up on me.

Song of the Week: “Where is My Mind?” by Pixies

After Thursday night’s Phillies loss (and the exhaustion from staying up all week to watch the games), this song hits. Released in 1988 by alt-rock pioneers, Pixies, this track was on the group’s Surfer Rosa album.

The song, of course, gained a whole new life when it was used in the final scene of the 1999 movie Fight Club, which was just so...fitting.

When you listen to the song, think about how ahead of its time this track was. The sound could fit anywhere into the alt-rock scene from the mid-90s through the early-00s. It is quite remarkable and does not get enough credit for how influential it was.

Anyway, enjoy:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich

After finally taking care of business in the Champions League, Bayern Munich are set to return to Bundesliga action against one of the league’s worst teams. Hertha Berlin have only won two games this season and sit near the bottom of the table, which tells you the state of the bottom of the Bundesliga this season (and every season, frankly). With an English week coming up, rotation will be on Julian Nagelsmann’s mind, but so will the impending start of the World Cup.

Here are our talking points before the game:

Can Mathys Tel please get a start? He needs it.

How the World Cup affects Julian Nagelsmann’s selection — both in terms of rotation/injuries and keeping players happy.

Why Joshua Kimmich is never going to be rested and Bayern fans need to make their peace with it.

Worries about Alphonso Davies and his lack of rest.

A rant about the incredible mental fortitude of Manuel Neuer on the eve of his potential return.

Predictions

Bayern Munich is on quite a run and it does not look like Hertha Berlin (one win, two draws in their last five league games) is poised to offer much resistance in slowing down the Rekordmeister.

Languishing in 14th place of the table, Die Alte Dame has not been especially good this season and things don’t figure to get much better with Bayern Munich coming to town. At this point, if Bayern Munich (four wins, one draw in their last five league games) is focused and fresh, it is hard to bet against them.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-3 Bayern Munich

Other Bundesliga predictions include:

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 VfB Stuttgart

FC Augsburg 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund 4-1 VfL Bochum

4-1 VfL Bochum Hoffenheim 2-3 RB Leipzig

Mainz 05 1-2 Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen 1-1 Schalke 04

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Union Berlin

SC Freiburg 1-0 FC Köln

Prediction Records

A better week...but not good enough.