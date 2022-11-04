Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 18 — Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool in the Champions League...let’s do this!; What Timo Werner’s injury means for Germany; Bayern transfer news; and MORE!

Bayern Munich finished off a dominant Champions League run, Germany got some unexpected injury news, and Benjamin Pavard’s tenure at Bayern Munich could be coming to an end — right as he is hitting his peak as a player.

As always, there is a TON to talk about, so this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bayern Munich’s incredible Champions League run.

A quick look at Bayern Munich’s possible Champions League draw — and a look at what kind of coverage is in store on BFW.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to....Manchester United?

Benjamin Pavard is hitting his prime...and now he’s like leaving Bayern Munich.

Timo Werner’s injury for Germany, what that means for Hansi Flick’s roster, and is Toni Kroos coming back?

My TV watching has suffered as the Phillies have went on this incredible run.

