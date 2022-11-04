Bayern Munich Frauen striker Lea Schüller extends until 2026

Bayern Munich Frauen striker Lea Schüller extends her contract until 2026 and will stay with the team for another four years per Bayern’s official website. Since moving from SGS Essen in 2020, Schüller has scored 53 goals in 74 games and, winning the league title in 2021, and enjoyed personal success as the top scorer in 2021/22 and footballer of the year.

Schüller is not done yet as she wants to keep going and win more with Bayern. “I think we’ve achieved something in the last two years, but I think we can still achieve a lot more,” Schüller said. “I would like to do that together with FC Bayern, of course win the championship and the DFB Cup and get as far as possible in the Champions League. Personally, I want to be top scorer again. There’s a lot you can achieve with FC Bayern.”

Bayern Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech highlights the importance of keeping Schüller for longer. “We had a lot of fun with Lea over the last two years. Last season she showed impressively why she plays for FC Bayern,” said Rech. “Lea is an exceptional striker; her header strength distinguishes her. It was our big goal to bind them to FC Bayern in the long term.”

Another reason why the extension was an easy process was that both sides were eager to continue their partnership together, and it was done swiftly. “The team has been outstanding for the last two years and I just feel really good. It’s like a surrogate family here in Munich,” Schüller said. Rech echoed Schüller’s sentiments: “It’s important for us to keep the team together. We need continuity in order to be successful. Extending the contract with Lea is one piece of the puzzle and an important step been.”