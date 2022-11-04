Sven Ulreich can see more years ahead with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer has missed several games this year, and in his absence backup Sven Ulreich has been more than serviceable. Ulreich has won every game with Neuer out of the lineup but it sounds like the World Cup winner will be coming back for his spot soon enough. Ulreich took full advantage of the spotlight though, and is looking to extend his time in Munich.

Ulreich’s contract with Bayern runs until 2023 and he still can’t imagine his career coming to an end anytime soon. “I still plan to play for two years. As long as you’re healthy and having fun, you should play and not say no. I’m currently healthy and fit,” Munich’s number two told kicker.

Ulreich has an excellent spot in Munich, winning trophies as a backup but still staying fit if called upon. Hasan Salihamidzic is very satisfied with the goalkeeper as well. Despite this, there have not been any talks for future negotiations. “I think we’ll talk about it at some point. It’s still too early, but I can very well imagine staying here,” said Ulreich confidently [kicker]. Ulreich took a one-year hiatus from Munich after a successful stint with Hamburg. Ulreich’s role seems to be the perfect fit for both parties.