Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid scoping Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard; Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal competing for Weston McKennie?; Manchester United, Liverpool want FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong; Spurs star leaving?; & MORE!

Bayern Munich’s loss could be Real Madrid’s gain when it comes to Benjamin Pavard, though Chelsea FC and Atlético Madrid could also be in the mix:

Without an agreement with Bayern Munich to extend his contract (it expires in 2024), the versatile defender can go to the showcase. On the radar of Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea, the Frenchman has also caught the attention of Real Madrid. It is an open secret that Real Madrid is always alert to the options that can boost the performance of its squad. All this, moreover, through the close surveillance of its brilliant network of scouts. Thus, there is an interesting opportunity for the new champion of the League and Europe. We are referring to the case of Benjamin Pavard (26 years old) , a versatile player who defends the colors of Bayern Munich . To be sure, he is characterized by his ability to perform perfectly both as a right-back and as a central defender. And his relationship with the Bavarian giant ends in mid-2024. According to the information collected by Central Defense, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are awaiting the crossroads of the international with the French National Team. Waiting to know if he will be on the exit ramp of the Bavarian giant, the merengue squad can take action to reach out to Pavard. A movement that, yes, will be subject to the future of Nacho Fernández (32 years old) in Concha Espina. Without neglecting Chelsea’s candidacy from the Premier League, we must clarify that Atlético de Madrid has long been captivated by the Bayern professional. In other words, Benjamin Pavard’s soap opera promises strong emotions.

It seems as if Pavard has made his mind up to move on and it is very unclear if Bayern Munich will change course and start to ramp up efforts to re-up the Frenchman. Pavard’s play this season is undoubtedly going to make him extremely popular on the transfer market. No matter whether he plays right-back or center-back, Pavard has been very good this season.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be vying for USMNT and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie:

Tottenham will battle north London rivals Arsenal for the £26m signing of Juventus’ Weston McKennie in January as both sides look to bolster their options in midfield. (Tuttosport)

Remember when McKennie was one of the most sought-after young players in Europe? A change away from Juventus seems to be just what he needs.

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly still drawing interest from Manchester United, Chelsea FC, and Liverpool FC, but still might not want to leave Camp Nou:

The soap opera of Frenkie de Jong (25 years old) could be reactivated throughout the winter transfer window in 2023. In this aspect, it should be clarified that we are talking about the great sale that could enhance the coffers of FC Barcelona. An issue to take into account in the plans of the Catalan team in the offices. Without going any further, the talented midfielder has three high-flying suitors in the Premier League. Namely, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all set to cast their nets on Frenkie again. Of course, the Sport newspaper highlights the position of the Dutchman in allusion to his future. According to what was published by the aforementioned source, the international with the Netherlands is not willing to change scenery.

The De Jong situation is puzzling. Surely, the money he is owed — and that he is still owed on his contract — is a major factor on why he wants to stay, but from a sporting perspective, remaining in Catalonia does not make a ton of sense.

After finally taking care of business in the Champions League, Bayern Munich are set to return to Bundesliga action against one of the league’s worst teams. Hertha Berlin have only won two games this season and sit near the bottom of the table, which tells you the state of the bottom of the Bundesliga this season (and every season, frankly). With an English week coming up, rotation will be on Julian Nagelsmann’s mind, but so will the impending start of the World Cup.

Here are our talking points before the game:

Can Mathys Tel please get a start? He needs it.

How the World Cup affects Julian Nagelsmann’s selection — both in terms of rotation/injuries and keeping players happy.

Why Joshua Kimmich is never going to be rested and Bayern fans need to make their peace with it.

Worries about Alphonso Davies and his lack of rest.

A rant about the incredible mental fortitude of Manuel Neuer on the eve of his potential return.

With no hope for consistent playing time, Borussia Dortmund outside-back Felix Passlack could be looking for a January move:

Felix Passlack plays second fiddle at Borussia Dortmund. As a result, the signs between the 24-year-old and BVB are set to separate. Passlack’s contract with the Black and Yellows expires next summer, and an extension is unlikely. According to information from the WAZ, Passlack is also considering a winter transfer. The full-back is upset about his current situation in Dortmund. Under coach Edin Terzic, the native of Bottrop is completely left out. He has only made two brief appearances this season. At least the former top talent hides his frustration and is fully involved in training. Passlack had the opportunity to move to Olympiacos Piraeus in Greece in September, but still rejected the offer. His decision in January may be different.

Certainly, Passlack wanted more from this season, so a move is probably in the works.

How much of an overhaul is Liverpool looking to have for next season? Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min is reportedly on their transfer target list:

Real Madrid are also interested in Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, but Liverpool are tracking his situation as well and have long been admirers of the South Korean. (Dean Jones)

Son was linked to Bayern Munich last summer, but the reports really lacked substance. It seems difficult to envision the South Korean star leaving Tottenham, but maybe Liverpool FC would be an enticing option?

You want to talk about a guy riding massive swings of emotion and momentum this week...it’s Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard. From the bench to the police report to a starring role, Pavard has run the gamut this week.

Through all of that, however, he was spectacular against Inter Milan and earned a spot on WhoScored.com’s Champions League Team of the Week:

Champions League Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/IqwxeJOw53 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 3, 2022

So once again, Bayern Munich have played a perfect Champions League group stage campaign, winning 6/6 games and collecting all eighteen available points. This extraordinary feat was accomplished in a group many predicted would be the competition’s “Group of Death” with the likes of Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, and, well ... Viktoria Plzen among the participants. Bayern put all doubts to bed by coasting to a simple win over the group runners-up in the final game of the group stage.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How resting Alphonso Davies forced Julian Nagelsmann in his rotation elsewhere.

An overall assessment of Inter Milan based on what we’ve seen in this group. Can they compete in the Champions League knockouts?

A quick look at the players who stood out — Choupo-Moting, Noussair Mazraoui, and Sadio Mane.

How Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern shows the ability to finally control games even after making substitutions.

Ryan Gravenberch’s move to attacking midfield and whether it makes sense.

A recap of the youngsters’ performances — Mathys Tel and Paul Wanner.

FC Barcelona defensive stalwart Gerard Piqué is retiring: