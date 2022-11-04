Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer and German tennis star Angelique Kerber join forces professionally to tackle personal hygiene

An unusual link-up! As reported by Abendzeitung, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer aka “The Wall” and German tennis star Angelique Kerber aka “Kerber Baby” who was ranked as No. 1 for a total of 34 weeks and won major titles at the 2016 Australian Open, the 2016 US Open, and the 2018 Wimbledon Championships are working together as company founders of Deutsche Kosmetikwerke AG which targets personal care products.



With the intention of developing new care and sun protection products for active people, the two German giants of their respective sports founded the company.

Kerber says: “We do many hours of sport every week — we take the shower several times a day. We literally wear our own history on our skin.” Neuer adds: “Precisely because our passion for competitive sports is also our greatest opponent, our skin is extremely stressed.”

Therefore, Kerber who is also an Olympic silver medalist, and Neuer whose accolade is - to put it simply - the best goalkeeper in the world, will team up to take care of our skin with their personal care and sun protection products.

This news became all the more pertinent, once Neuer revealed that he battled a form of skin cancer over the summer.