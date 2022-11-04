Bayern Munich Noussair Mazraoui has an open relationship with Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich are on a roll right now, and coach Julian Nagelsmann would want to keep that going. The 35-year-old coach is constantly trying to get the best out of his players and will tell them what they should do for his plans to work. In the case of Ajax arrival Noussair Mazraoui, he was told by the former Hoffenheim and Leipzig coach to put on some weight.

Mazraoui, however, thought none of it more than a suggestion on how to improve his performance. The Moroccan right-back has since dealt with that issue and is now currently enjoying the exploits of being a starting player. “That is past. I had issues with my weight but everything is fine now. The coach always tells me what I can improve and I try to implement that on the pitch,” Mazraoui said to Abendzeitung (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

After initially struggling to break into the starting XI, Mazraoui has proved to be a stable presence alongside fellow former Ajax center back Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano/Benjamin Pavard, and Alphonso Davies in the backline.