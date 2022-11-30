 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
How Bayern Munich could use Konrad Laimer, Ryan Gravenberch next season and why Marcel Sabitzer might be out of luck

The crystal ball still seems cloudy on these ideas.

By CSmith1919
RB Leipzig v Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Test Match Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

According to just about everyone, Bayern Munich will be adding RB Leipzig ball-winner Konrad Laimer to its midfield group next season, but the center of the park is not the only place where the Bavarians might use the 25-year-old.

Say what?

That’s correct — at least per Sky’s Florian Plettenberg. In fact, the respected journalist indicated that Bayern Munich could use Laimer as a “flexible right-wing.”

Say what again?

Meanwhile Marcel Sabitzer’s future is uncertain and disgruntled Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch won’t be sold — he is expected to become a starter within two years.

Got all of that? If not, get it straight from the horse’s mouth:

When the Laimer news became unofficially official, many theorized that Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann could be eyeing a shift to a 4-3-3, which would better make use of a suddenly crowded midfield (Laimer, Gravenberch, Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka).

Initially, Gravenberch was considered more of a candidate to become a No. 8 or a No. 6, but Bayern Munich’s coaching staff has strayed from that vision given some of the youngster’s defensive deficiencies. Now, Gravenberch could even become a No. 10 — a position currently overflowing with talent at Säbener Straße.

Moreover, it appears that “Mad Scientist” Nagelsmann might be headed back into the lab to create another “Frankenstein” formation to make this all work.

If you are one of those wondering about how all of these players might fit (whether the formation is a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3), don’t even start to go down the road of where Thomas Müller might fall into these plans.

You might not like where your mind wanders.

