Report: This is the end for Bayern Munich and Benjamin Pavard

According to a report by Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has made up his mind to leave the club at the conclusion of this season.

Pavard, who has openly toyed with the idea of a transfer (much to the chagrin of some Bayern Munich executives), has hinted more and more of late that wants to move so he can play center-back:

Benjamin Pavard is unwilling to extend his contract at FC Bayern beyond 2024 and would like to leave the club at the end of this season.

Now, the ball is in the court of Bayern Munich. Business-wise, some of the leverage the club has has lessened (it’s hard to squeeze every last euro out of a club if they know the player wants to leave and is entering the final season of his deal), but it is extremely doubtful that the club would hold on to Pavard and risk losing him for free in the summer of 2024.

For its part, Bayern Munich is also in the awkward position of absolutely needing a player who has no intention of staying past this season. Without Lucas Hernandez and with minimal depth at outside-back, Bayern Munich needs an in-form Pavard to have any hope of a deep Champions League run this season.

Pavard has reportedly drawn interest from Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Atlético Madrid, and Real Madrid among others.