World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller thinks Germany is hitting stride, unsure who will start vs. Costa Rica

Like many Germany fans, Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller was waiting to see Hansi Flick’s team wake up and play to its potential.

In the squad’s 1-1 draw vs. Spain, Müller felt like that had finally happened.

“We were able to show qualities against Spain that weren’t quite as visible in the last few games. That was due to the importance of the game and the style of play. Costa Rica’s win against Japan played into our cards. It was football at the highest level,” said Müller (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We were able to keep Spain away from goal better than we expected. I don’t know if we had so little possession before. But the fact we took on this task makes me feel positive. I’m positive that we can be successful against big teams with big names.”

When it comes down to who will start at striker, Müller, who has been used as the center-forward by Flick, said that it will not be his call.

“(Niclas Füllkrug is the one wearing the number 9. But as for formation and tactics, you have to ask the coach. It will be a different game than against Spain. But we have good options. Niclas showed he knows where the goal is,” Müller said. “If we didn’t have many good attacking players in the squad, it would be a simple conclusion: Niclas up front, me behind. But Hansi is spoiled for choice. We offer ourselves in training and the coach decides. Leroy (Sané) is also an option to start.”