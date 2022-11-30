Thomas Müller is confident in Germany to advance to the knockout stage

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller is confident that the Germans can get the job done against Costa Rica on Thursday. Germany absolutely needs a win to advance, but there are actually quite a few scenarios that Germany could qualify to the next round through. The World Cup winner believes that all of these scenarios are possible.

Müller on Costa Rica: "I think we're the favourites on paper. We have to win, but we have a lot of respect for them. What we saw against Japan had nothing to do with a 7-0 loss to Spain. We have a lot of humility, but we still have a chance to qualify and then show what we can do pic.twitter.com/ouFaxCLEzI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 29, 2022

Müller stated the obvious by calling Germany the favorites but was sure to give respect to the Costa Rica side, who managed a clean sheet and victory over Japan. Germany can qualify with a win if Japan loses. Germany can also qualify if Japan ties and Germany beats Costa Rica by a 2+ goal differential.

The last scenario though is incredibly unlikely but a situation Germany might strive for depending on the situation in the other game. If Japan wins, then Germany can actually still advance as long as Germany has beaten Spain on goal difference. This would be incredibly difficult considering Spain is currently sitting at +1 and Hansi Flick’s side is at -1. Nonetheless, it is not impossible.

Müller: “We’ll be following the other game closely, of course. We can adapt the strategy accordingly. We’re preparing to play the game as best we can and to win. An 8-0 win is possible, but a bit unrealistic at a World Cup.”

Germany will clearly be hoping Spain gets the result, which Germany could advance with a simple victory over Costa Rica, but at least the national team is preparing for the worst.