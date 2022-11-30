 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
World Cup Fight Club: The Belgium national team are in shambles

They let De Bruyne talk, and look what happened

“Sit down! Nobody talk!“
Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

After a second half collapse saw Belgium fall 2-0 to a determined Morocco side in the World Cup, all was not well in the Red Devils’ locker room. The players seem to have had enough of each other and are now starting fights here and there. The center of it all seems to be Manchester City playmaker (troublemaker?) Kevin de Bruyne, who said that they have no chance at the World Cup because they were “too old”. Following the match, all hell broke loose. Here is a list of who has beef with who:

De Bruyne also doesn’t help his case after the performance he dropped. There was also Hazard commenting about Germany’s stunt before the game against Japan. Although Hazard and De Bruyne spoke with each other about the good and the bad, that won’t change the fact that the team is on par with Paris Saint-Germain in terms of squad harmony. Like Germany’s old coach, it’s at an all time Löw. I guess that’s what happens if you let De Bruyne talk:

