World Cup Watch: Germany’s surprise star Niclas Füllkrug is focused on Costa Rica

Werder Bremen star Niclas Füllkrug has been thrust into the World Cup spotlight for Germany after scoring the game-tying goal in his squad’s 1-1 draw with Spain.

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is going to have a hard time keeping Füllkrug out of his starting lineup. Now, however, there is no time to sit back and appreciate the moment. Füllkrug is focused on Costa Rica.

“We had a better feeling after the Spain game because we turned the game around after going behind. That gave us a lot of energy. The atmosphere is good. A win on Thursday is a must for us. We have to put in a top performance to keep our chances alive,” Füllkrug said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(Costa Rica) were better in the second game. We’re preparing for them to play like they did against Japan. We have to have to control the game and win the ball back quickly. It’s important that we convert our chances and do everything up front to score.”

For Füllkrug, this whole experience is still surreal. In just a few months, the striker went from national team afterthought, to edge of the roster player to potentially starting in what could be Germany’s most important match since being eliminated from the Euros.

“Everyone at Werder was extremely happy for me, I got a lot of messages. I’m happy. The plan against Spain was the right move. Sometimes you have to defend a lot, but it’s only 1-1, we’re not there yet. So there’s no reason for me to jump for joy,” Füllkrug said.