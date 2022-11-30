Can Bayern Munich really land Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane?

As we first saw in today’s Midweek Warm-up, Bayern Munich are still quietly courting Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, but it really might be one of the loudest quiet courtings in transfer history. Kane to Bayern rumors have lit up the footballing world since last summer’s transfer window, and they continue apace.

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg issues the initial report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) and then followed it up with by asking Oliver Kahn about the pursuit.

Can this all really happen, though?

Kane has been impressive for England so far at the World Cup. It’s easy to imagine the English superstar dropping deep and threading passes to any number of Bayern’s fleet-footed wingers — but maybe a bit harder to nail down exactly how he’ll fit alongside stars of present (like Thomas Müller) and future (like Mathys Tel).

Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić pulled off a transfer coup in landing Liverpool’s Sadio Mané last offseason, but he also dealt with a favorable circumstance and a club happy to do right by their long-tenured star and fan favorite. Daniel Levy has already won one highly public and ugly stare down with Kane, scuppering a potential move to deep-pocketed Manchester City in 2021.

There’s no denying the Bayern front office have some serious juice on the transfer market. But if Kane is indeed the striker of Bayern and manager Julian Nagelsmann’s dreams, it may be a lot harder to get the stars to align this time around.